Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the May 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Adbri Stock Performance

Shares of Adbri stock remained flat at $1.01 during trading hours on Friday. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

About Adbri

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

