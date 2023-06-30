Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $327.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

