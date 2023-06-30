Acala Token Market Cap Hits $35.68 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $35.68 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014125 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,394.91 or 1.00030460 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

