Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aberdeen International stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

