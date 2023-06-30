Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
Shares of Aberdeen International stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
Aberdeen International Company Profile
