Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.07

Jun 30th, 2023

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCMFree Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 539880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABCM. Bank of America upgraded Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Abcam Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 161,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Abcam by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

