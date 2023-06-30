ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,274 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBNY opened at $38.25 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

