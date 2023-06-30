92 Resources Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by 92 Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 6,099,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,228. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,676,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth $3,603,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

