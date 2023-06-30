92 Resources Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by 92 Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark upgraded Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday.
Denison Mines Price Performance
DNN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 6,099,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,228. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of Denison Mines
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
