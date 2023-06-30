888 Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at 888 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.80.

SNOW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,453. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.14. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

