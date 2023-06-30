72,478 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000. Zillow Group comprises approximately 2.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $330,803.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.09.

Zillow Group stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

