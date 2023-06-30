7,186 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Purchased by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,124.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,133,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,175 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 120,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,708. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

