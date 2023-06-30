716,938 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 716,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.67% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $232.55 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $188.99 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

