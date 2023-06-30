559 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.47. 1,190,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

