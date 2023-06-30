5,345 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,617,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,891,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.0 %

MBLY opened at $37.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

