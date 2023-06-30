4,892 Shares in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,245.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 632,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 585,652 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,939,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 480.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 87,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 72,610 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

CQQQ traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $828.79 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $51.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

