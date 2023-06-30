30DC (TDCH) and The Competition Financial Analysis

30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Free Report) is one of 102 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare 30DC to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 30DC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of 30DC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 30DC and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 30DC 0 0 0 0 N/A 30DC Competitors 333 1103 1947 31 2.49

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 71.13%. Given 30DC’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 30DC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares 30DC and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 30DC N/A N/A -18.85 30DC Competitors $356.93 million -$9.72 million -155.81

30DC’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than 30DC. 30DC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 30DC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 30DC N/A N/A N/A 30DC Competitors -13.64% -11.47% -0.88%

30DC Company Profile

30DC, Inc. provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

