2,961 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

