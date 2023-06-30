2,754 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

