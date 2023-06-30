27,379 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 378,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,464. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.