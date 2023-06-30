2,619 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.15. 21,690,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,920,641. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a PE ratio of 494.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

