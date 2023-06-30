222,881 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,000. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bell Bank owned about 1.00% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $34.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $686.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

