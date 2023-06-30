21,695 Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Acquired by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after buying an additional 536,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,151,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,483,000 after buying an additional 1,014,234 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,698,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,681,000 after buying an additional 413,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,898,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,535,000 after buying an additional 577,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.11. 2,920,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,021,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

