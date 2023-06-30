209,479 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 209,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 3.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 53,112 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 223,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 112,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 474,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.17.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

