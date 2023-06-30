150 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $253.33 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $255.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.12, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

