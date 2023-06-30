149,099 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,001,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.14. 127,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,010. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.