1,058 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,818. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.86 and its 200 day moving average is $373.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

