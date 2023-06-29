Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

ZTS stock opened at $169.15 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

