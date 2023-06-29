Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.60% of Zebra Technologies worth $257,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.94. 49,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,248. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.00. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

