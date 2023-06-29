Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.65

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 21 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Yamaha Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.