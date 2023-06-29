XYO (XYO) Market Cap Hits $46.69 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $46.69 million and approximately $223,046.05 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018514 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013876 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,429.02 or 1.00015542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00358837 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $234,136.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.