XSGD Price Up 0.1% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002426 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $65.59 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,391,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

