XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
XOMA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $24.17 on Thursday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.
XOMA Company Profile
