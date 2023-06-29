XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $24.17 on Thursday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.40.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

