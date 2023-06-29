Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 651,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,849,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

