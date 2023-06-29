X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Shares Down 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15.

Get X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned 6.68% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.