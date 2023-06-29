Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.54 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $95,030.03 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,664 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,755,152,663.793514 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04795985 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $120,430.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

