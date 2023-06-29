Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.37. 295,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,248. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

