Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $68.53, with a volume of 151802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.37.

The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

