Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock worth $40,751,485 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $222.96 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

