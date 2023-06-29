Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $27.38

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.65. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 12,498 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Woori Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.92 to $31.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.