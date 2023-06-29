Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNQ stock opened at $83.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

