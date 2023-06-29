Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Purchases 340 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

