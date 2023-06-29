Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $256.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $812.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.01.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

