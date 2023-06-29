Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average is $203.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.