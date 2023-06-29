Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DVY opened at $111.94 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.