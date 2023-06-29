Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HEES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $14,900,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,535,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,690,000 after acquiring an additional 309,211 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 165,397 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HEES opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

