Wojak Finance (WOJ) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $26.40 million and $818.57 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

