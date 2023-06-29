WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $402.57 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $387.38 and its 200-day moving average is $373.64. The company has a market capitalization of $305.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

