Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.53

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.53 and traded as low as C$40.37. Winpak shares last traded at C$41.31, with a volume of 65,408 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WPK shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winpak Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.52.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$386.10 million. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.0620793 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

