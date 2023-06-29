Windsor Group LTD Sells 4,137 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.31. The stock had a trading volume of 91,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,535. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $248.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day moving average of $227.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

