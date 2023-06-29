Windsor Group LTD Sells 2,877 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 128,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,586. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

