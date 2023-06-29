Windsor Group LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $237,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 200,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,602. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.